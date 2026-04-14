Why Powell Industries (POWL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Powell Industries (POWL) was up +2.37% at $234.42. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy equipment company had gained 34.22% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Powell Industries in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.57%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $295.84 million, indicating a 6.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

POWL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.71% and +7.63%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Powell Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.01% higher. As of now, Powell Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Powell Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.75. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.77 of its industry.

One should further note that POWL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.98. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. POWL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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