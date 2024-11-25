Why Powell Industries (POWL) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on Powell Industries (POWL), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this energy equipment company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Powell Industries, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $3.03 per share, which is a change of +53.03% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Powell Industries compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 12.22%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $14.06 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +14.4% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Powell Industries, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 13.02%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Powell Industries earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Powell Industries shares have added 14% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

