Why Powell Industries (POWL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Powell Industries (POWL) closed the most recent trading day at $262.43, moving -7.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.98%.

The energy equipment company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Powell Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.49, marking a 12.88% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $318.25 million, indicating a 11.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.47 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, signifying shifts of +10.51% and +8.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Powell Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.68% decrease. Powell Industries presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Powell Industries is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.39 of its industry.

One should further note that POWL currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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