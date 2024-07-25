Why Powell Industries (POWL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Powell Industries (POWL) standing at $133.76, reflecting a -1.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

The the stock of energy equipment company has fallen by 6.62% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Powell Industries in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.47%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $217.37 million, reflecting a 13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

POWL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.04 per share and revenue of $888.12 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +119.42% and +27%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Powell Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Powell Industries is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Powell Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.75.

Meanwhile, POWL's PEG ratio is currently 1.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, finds itself in the top 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.