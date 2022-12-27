Why Pot Stocks Like Tilray and Aurora Crashed Hard Today

What happened

Marijuana stocks both within and north of our borders took the wrong kind of hit on Tuesday. This followed the admission from a powerful and influential marijuana reform advocate that U.S. drug laws will not see a major change anytime soon.

Few weed stocks escaped unscathed. Canadian company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) saw its share price slump by nearly 6%, while Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) fared worse with a more-than 7% decline. American multistate operator (MSO) Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), meanwhile, fell in excess of 4% on the day.

So what

The person throwing his hands up in defeat was Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. In a speech on the Senate floor, Schumer promised to keep pushing forward with marijuana reform efforts in 2023. With this, he effectively admitted that a recent, last-ditch lobbying effort by himself and a clutch of other members of Congress had failed.

Just before Christmas, Schumer and 28 other federal lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden asking to reschedule the drug, a move that would de facto legalize it at one stroke. That missive was clearly ignored as no action was taken.

That wasn't the first non-success for pot reform in December. Earlier in the month, many of those same legislators attempted to fold the SAFE Banking Act -- a measure allowing marijuana companies to access basic American financial services -- into the federal government's latest spending bill. Almost needless to say, that effort also fell short.

Now what

So Tilray, Aurora, and Curaleaf shareholders will have to find the patience for the renewed shots on goal that Schumer promised for next year. The good news is that marijuana reform has wide and broad support from the U.S. public; it's only a matter of time, then, before politicians realize they can score easy points from this by flipping the legalization switch on the drug.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 19 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.