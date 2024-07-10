Why Popular (BPOP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Based in Hato Rey, Popular (BPOP) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 6.73%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.62 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.83%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 2.75%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.6%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.48 is up 9.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Popular has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 15.27%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Popular's current payout ratio is 32%, meaning it paid out 32% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BPOP is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $8.31 per share, with earnings expected to increase 1.71% from the year ago period.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that BPOP is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

