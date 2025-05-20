Why Pony AI Trounced the Market on Tuesday With a Nearly 6% Gain

The U.S.-listed equity of Chinese autonomous-vehicle developer Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY) accelerated well higher on Tuesday. Following the company's unveiling of its latest quarterly results, investors in this country sent its American depositary receipts (ADRs) almost 6% higher. That was miles ahead of the S&P 500 index's 0.4% decline.

One fast Pony

In its first quarter, Pony AI collected a bit under $14 million in revenue, up by nearly 12% from the slightly more than $12.5 million in the same period of 2024. Its adjusted net loss deepened to almost $34 million, against the $25.4 million deficit in the year-ago quarter. Thanks to a much higher ADR count, however, the net loss per ADR narrowed considerably, to $0.10 from $0.28.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

In this country, Pony AI is not a title closely followed by analysts, so consensus estimates were not available.

The company's revenue improvement stemmed from a 3% improvement in robotruck services and licensing, the activity that comprises nearly 90% of its top line. A difference maker in the quarter was robotaxi services, which nearly tripled -- albeit from a low base -- to bring in over $1.7 million. The higher costs were due to the mass production of its current generation of self-driving vehicles.

A heavy foot on the accelerator pedal

Pony AI has vaulting ambition for the future.

It quoted CEO James Peng as saying that "As we accelerate production and drive cost efficiency through technological advancement, the unveiling of seventh-generation autonomous driving system enables us to reduce bill-of-materials costs by 70% compared to its predecessor, strongly bolstering our confidence to expand the fleet to 1,000 vehicles by year-end."

Given the company's rapid expansion so far, and the Chinese government's zeal for next-generation transportation solutions, I think these goals are achievable. This is certainly an investment to watch.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pony Ai right now?

Before you buy stock in Pony Ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pony Ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,582!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,879!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.