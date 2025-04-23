Why Pony AI Stock Skyrocketed on Wednesday

Shares of Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY) charged sharply higher on Wednesday, surging as much as 36.8%. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 26%. The catalyst that propelled the Chinese autonomous mobility specialist higher was news of the company's next-generation robotaxi platform and ambitious plans for mass production.

Just months away

At the Shanghai Auto Show, Pony AI introduced the seventh generation of its robotaxi platform. The company's automotive-grade driving kit (ADK) features a number of enhancements that could bode well for the future.

Pony AI revealed that a number of "design optimizations" reduced the total components cost by 70% compared to its previous generation. Furthermore, this resulted in an 80% decrease in the autonomous driving computations necessary, while also resulting in a 68% reduction in solid state light detection and ranging (LiDAR). Pony AI also announced plans to begin mass production by mid-2025.

The company unveiled three new robotaxi models that were developed in partnerships with major automakers -- Toyota, Beijing Automotive Group, and Guangzhou Automobile Group. The announcement comes just weeks after the company was granted a robotaxi testing permit in Luxembourg and expanded its fully driverless commercial robotaxi service in Shenzhen, China.

This steady string of positive announcements has fueled enthusiasm, but investors would be well-advised to step back and look at the big picture. It's been less than six months since Pony AI went public, and its results help tell the tale. Its fourth quarter revenue of $35 million slumped 30% year over year, resulting in a net loss of $181 million, which increased eightfold. Furthermore, the stock is selling for more than 12 times sales, a high valuation for a company that isn't yet profitable.

Even after today's significant move higher Pony AI stock is still down 55% since its initial public offering in November, and 77% off its peak in February. While the stock represents an intriguing opportunity, investors would do well to keep the risks in mind and size their position accordingly.

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

