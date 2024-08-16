Why Ponce Financial (PDLB) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Ponce Financial (PDLB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this holding company of Ponce Bank, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Ponce Financial, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.07 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -41.67% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ponce Financial has increased 600% because one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $0.39 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +160%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Ponce Financial. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 143.75%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Ponce Financial earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Ponce Financial have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 8.2% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

