Why Polygon Potentially Is the Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $2

The time to look for cryptocurrencies to buy is right now. That’s because, while the market is freaking out about a “Bitcoin Bubble” and selling all cryptocurrencies and altcoins in bulk, the technological fundamentals underlying cryptocurrencies remain robust. That is, cryptos are still going to change society, usher in a new world order and create a new decentralized economy that is faster, fairer and freer. That hasn’t changed. Just the prices on cryptocurrencies. It’s time to go shopping. And when it comes to the best cryptocurrencies to buy on the dip, few look as good as Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD).

Polygon is the hottest cryptocurrency right now. As of this writing, the price of a single Polygon token is up more than 100% on the day.

Yet, Polygon prices are still below $2, and the market cap here is still less than $18 billion on a fully diluted basis.

In other words, although Polygon prices are soaring right now, you have not missed the boat on this one. This is a very technologically interesting token with huge potential, and that potential is far from being fully priced into Polygon token today.

So, as far as the best cryptocurrencies to buy under $2 goes, Polygon is the cream-of-the-crop.

Here’s why.

What Is the Polygon Blockchain?

For the time being, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) are the two most popular blockchains. But they are far from perfect. One of their biggest downfalls is that they are both plagued by high transaction fees due to congestion, as neither was built for the kind of traffic they’re currently seeing.

Polygon was designed to solve this problem by utilizing what are known as “sidechains.”

Sidechains are blockchains separate from but compatible with Ethereum that exist to create alternative avenues for transactions and improve scalability. If you think of the main Ethereum blockchain as a “highway,” sidechains are “side roads” that can help unload some of the traffic on the main highway during rush hour.

These sidechains have become increasingly popular because, with them, you get the best of both worlds. On one side, you get to eliminate the high fees associated with congestion on popular blockchains. On the other side, you still get to tap into the core technological benefits of popular blockchains, which include — among other things — an established developer base and existing code infrastructure on such blockchains.

Many folks in the crypto world believe that sidechains will be a fundamental building blockchain of the new blockchain economy. I agree. And that’s why I like Polygon token so much.

The Polygon Purpose

By definition, Polygon is a multi-chain network of sidechains, each of which serves a slightly different purpose, and all of which are compatible with Ethereum.

In other words, Polygon is a bunch of side roads which Ethereum developers can use to more quickly and cheaply develop apps on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a very valuable network.

The Polygon blockchain was originally called Matic, hence MATIC being the token symbol, and it’s one of the hottest cryptos in the market right now.

As of this writing, Polygon prices are up more than 100% on the day — so, the market clearly sees the enormous value in this token.

But I firmly believe that the best of this growth narrative is yet to come, and that when all is said and done, Polygon has a chance to be one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world.

Bottom Line on Polygon

The cryptocurrency market is undergoing what I like to call the “Cryptochasm” right now.

That is, the market is slowly dividing between “winner tokens” that you should buy and hold for the long haul because they are technologically strong coins with huge potential, and “loser tokens” that you should avoid at all costs because they’re all hype.

Polygon is one of those “winner tokens.” It’s a big-upside-potential altcoin that has solid fundamentals.

What are some other “winner tokens”?

Knowing the answer to that requires a lot of work. Forget following Reddit and buying meme coins because “everyone else is doing it.” You have to actually do your homework. You have to dig through the whitepapers, read them end-to-end, understand the technology, talk to experts, and extrapolate financial implications.

It’s a lot of work because cryptos are a complex science, especially for folks new to the industry.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this video.

