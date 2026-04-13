Why Polkadot Fell 10% This Weekend

Key Points

A third-party bridge exploit triggered the selloff, not a flaw in Polkadot itself.

The attacker minted $1.1 billion in tokens but only extracted $237,000.

Polkadot's investment thesis remains intact despite the headline-driven selloff.

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The Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) cryptocurrency took a 10% dive over the weekend. This time, the crypto-bridging coin saw a security incident. An attacker exploited Hyperbridge, a protocol that moves tokens between Polkadot and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to generate 1 billion Polkadot tokens out of thin air. In theory, the hack could have been worth more than $1 billion.

What actually went wrong

The hacker found a security weakness in one of Hyperbridge's smart contracts, which skipped one security-checking step among many. As a result, one Hyperbridge transaction was duplicated many times over, letting the attacker generate 1 billion fake DOT tokens.

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The real damage was limited to $237,000, though. Hyperbridge only had access to 108 Ethereum's worth of liquidity in this specific Polkadot-to-Ethereum link, so that's all the attacker could convert to real-world dollars in the end. Limited liquidity can be an operating problem, but also a damage-limiting security safeguard.

Hyperbridge immediately halted its operation, found the root cause, and started working on a long-term security fix.

Should DOT investors worry?

There's an old joke in security circles: why crack state-of-the-art encryption when you can just threaten someone with a $5 wrench until they hand over the password? Sophisticated defenses don't help if there's a simpler way in.

That's what happened here. Hyperbridge's proof system is genuinely clever, but none of that mattered because a basic validation check was missing in a small piece of code. The vault door was fine; someone forgot to lock a window.

For DOT holders, the investment thesis remains intact. The native token was never compromised (and neither was Ethereum). But bridge protocols remain a weak point across crypto. Over $2 billion has been lost to bridge exploits in recent years.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Ethereum and Polkadot. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.