Why Polaris Industries Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE: PII) climbed as much as 12.9% early Tuesday, then settled to a 5.8% gain at the close after the off-road vehicle specialist announced strong fourth-quarter 2019 results.

So what

Quarterly sales climbed 7% year over year to $1.736 billion, translating to adjusted net income of $114.9 million, or $1.83 per share. That brought full-year 2019 adjusted earnings to $6.32 per share on a roughly 12% increase in sales to $6.783 billion. By comparison, Polaris' guidance provided in October called for lower full-year earnings of $6.20 to $6.30 per share on about the same revenue.

Image source: Getty Images.

CEO Scott Wine pointed to "positive fourth-quarter retail momentum in both Off-Road Vehicles and Motorcycles," as well as modest growth from Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP) stores and (for the first time in company history) more than $1 billion in full-year sales of non-TAP parts, garments, and accessories and other aftermarket revenue.

Now what

Polaris issued 2020 guidance for sales to increase roughly 2% to 4% from 2019, and for adjusted net income per share of $6.80 to $7.05. Most analysts were modeling 2020 sales near the high end of that range, but with earnings closer to the bottom end of Polaris' EPS targets.

10 stocks we like better than Polaris Industries

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Polaris Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Polaris Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.