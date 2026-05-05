Why Poet Technologies Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Poet Technologies stock is roaring higher today even though there appears to be no major news.

The stock is recovering from big sell-offs last week.

Investors may be betting that the company is poised to announce order news, but shares look risky.

10 stocks we like better than Poet Technologies ›

Another day, another round of huge volatility for Poet Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) stock -- and this time it's seeing huge valuation gains. The company's share price was up 29.1% as of 11:55 a.m. ET on Tuesday. At the same point in the day's trading, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

While the bullish backdrop for the broader market is likely helping Poet's valuation move higher, it doesn't explain the massive rally for the stock. Surprisingly, the company's share price appears to be making huge gains despite little in the way of fresh business-specific news.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What's going on with Poet stock?

Poet stock has seen incredible levels of volatility connected to news surrounding its order outlook. While the fiber-optics tech specialist initially saw massive gains on news that the company had secured a contract with a company that was acquired by Marvell, its share price gave up the gains following news Marvell had canceled the order.

Now, the stock is bounding higher again -- and there's no clear catalyst for today's explosive rally. The company has not submitted any new regulatory filings or published new press releases, and there does not appear to be any new bullish analyst coverage on the stock.

What's next for Poet?

Notably, Poet stock actually saw a big rally in the lead up to CFO Thomas Mika's eventually ill-fated announcement of the deal with Marvell's Celestial AI. While that rally coincided with increased excitement surrounding photonics technologies and some other artificial intelligence (AI) plays, the gains had occurred on relatively little news.

On the heels of rebound rally momentum, some investors may be pouring into the stock with the expectation that the company is poised to make an order announcement in the not-too-distant future. But while meme stock momentum could help push Poet stock higher in the near term, investors should move forward with the understanding that shares look like a very risky bet amid the dynamics surrounding the canceled Marvell deal.

Should you buy stock in Poet Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Poet Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Poet Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.