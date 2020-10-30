Why PNM Resources (PNM) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

PNM Resources in Focus

Headquartered in Albuquerque, PNM Resources (PNM) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of -1.76% so far this year. The power company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.31 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.47%. This compares to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.35% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.69%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.23 is up 6% from last year. In the past five-year period, PNM Resources has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.14%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. PNM Resources's current payout ratio is 53%, meaning it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PNM is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.27 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 5.09%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PNM is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

