Markets
PLUG

Why Plug Power Stock Weakened on Thursday

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock didn't have much juice on the second-to-last day of the trading week. Shares of the hydrogen fuel cell specialist closed Thursday nearly 9% lower after the company disclosed plans for a new capital-raising effort.

So what

Plug Power divulged the fresh initiative in a regulatory filing, but the details and specifics were sparse. The company will float one, several, or all of the following: common stock, preferred stock, warrants, debt securities, and units (typically, combinations of two or more different securities).

Plug Power was only slightly more forthcoming about what it intends to do with the proceeds of these issues. They will be utilized for the ever-popular "general corporate purposes," which the company said could include activities such as acquisitions, capital expenditures, and stock buybacks.

As of the end of March, the company had just over 578 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Now what

Investors usually get spooked when informed that their company might be gearing up for a dilutive share issue.

It's important to note here that although issuance of common stock is a likely possibility (since it's relatively quicker, easier, and brings in less burdensome financing than issuing debt instruments), it's not certain that's the way Plug Power will go. Even if it chooses a purely debt-based route, though, that would still affect the company's fundamentals.

That said, we'll need to know more specifics about the company's capital-raising plans -- their amounts, forms, and timing, mainly -- before we can judge what kind of impact they might have on Plug Power. It's unwise to exit a stock position in a company merely on the vague news that it's seeking more capital.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLUG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular