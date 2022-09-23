Markets
PLUG

Why Plug Power Stock Was Short-Circuiting This Week

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock wasn't looking all that powerful this week. That's curious, as the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act -- plus a new green energy initiative in the European Union -- should benefit makers of alternative-power solutions, like this company.

But other factors weighed on investors. Because of this, Plug Power's stock was down by more than 15% as of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Those investors were rattled by the news on Tuesday that obscure Canadian peer Loop Energy has developed a fuel-cell solution that essentially promises better fuel economy than a traditional diesel engine. What's more, Loop's offering is cheaper than Plug Power's competing technology.

The still-nascent hydrogen fuel-cell segment is at a highly theoretical stage. As early stages tend to be volatile, investors can react strongly to positive or negative news that affects their stock. To an extent, this explains this week's sharp pullback in Plug Power shares.

Another factor is the company's disclosure that it's registering more common stock for its stock option and incentive plan. This represents a big expansion, as just over 17.5 million shares will be added to the current tally, for an aggregate of slightly over 40 million.

Bonus stock payouts to top managers are standard in relatively early-stage companies, but investors may feel that this growing pile of stock could be better used for other purposes.

Now what

The Loop Energy news is certainly worth keeping an eye on, and it's always helpful to monitor in-house stock-compensation levels. I don't think either or both of these developments are sufficient to turn Plug Power bulls into bears, as the company still has plenty of potential if hydrogen is adopted as a widespread alternative-energy solution in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLUG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular