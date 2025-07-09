Why Plug Power Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points Plug Power announced a new deal that will provide the company with fuel at a reduced rate.

The company believes the "big, beautiful bill" (now law) will help its business.

Plug Power continues to struggle with stagnant sales and significant cash burn.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power ›

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped on Wednesday, up 24.7% as of 2:14 p.m. ET. The spike comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Plug gets better terms

The hydrogen power company announced today it has secured a multiyear extension to a key contract. The deal will see an unnamed partner continue to supply Plug Power with hydrogen through 2030. Critically, the new deal is more favorable financially, reducing overall cost to Plug Power and improving cash flows. The news is an important step toward stability, as Plug Power continues to burn cash.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As part of the announcement, Plug Power indicated that the new terms were made possible in part by the passage of the "big, beautiful bill," saying:

This legislation will provide strong tailwinds in the near and mid-term for additional market growth. Plug's expanded agreement with this partner highlights how strong U.S.-based industrial partnerships are advancing a domestic hydrogen economy to support this ongoing growth.

Plug Power is not in a good position

Despite the news, investors should know that Plug's financials are in dire shape. The company's sales have stagnated and even declined for some time -- with the notable exception of last quarter -- and it is operating at a loss. Its cash burn is not sustainable.

For investors with a high risk tolerance and the ability to lose their entire allocation, Plug Power could be a high-risk, high-reward speculative turnaround play. However, I would caution most investors to stay away.

Should you invest $1,000 in Plug Power right now?

Before you buy stock in Plug Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plug Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,764!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $980,723!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.