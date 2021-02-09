Markets
PLUG

Why Plug Power Stock Rose Today

Contributor
Howard Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 5% as of 2:30 p.m. EST Tuesday. The company completed an upsized capital raise for more than $2 billion on the same day that the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) sector was also in the news.

So what

Plug Power announced it completed its previously announced stock offering of 32 million shares, bringing in more than $2 billion in proceeds at a $65 offering price. Shares are currently trading at about $69.

Additionally, FCEV truck maker Hyzon announced it will be merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to begin trading publicly sometime during the second quarter of 2021. The additional publicity in the FCEV market may have investors looking harder at the fuel cell makers like Plug Power today.

truck being fueled at hydrogen fueling station

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Plug Power now has a cash balance of over $5 billion after the stock transaction coupled with a recent investment by SK Group, which gave the South Korean industrial company a 10% stake in Plug Power in exchange for a $1.5 billion investment.

The company said it now has the financial flexibility to "execute and accelerate its green hydrogen and overall growth strategy." Specifically, the company plans this year to accelerate the expansion of green hydrogen generation, grow overseas prospects, and continue to expand through partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLUG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More