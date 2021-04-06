Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

What happened

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is acting weird again. Yesterday, shares of the fuel cell pioneer dropped despite news that it was teaming up with Chart Industries and Baker Hughes to form a $1.2 billion "FiveT Hydrogen Fund" to support investments in "clean hydrogen infrastructure projects at scale."

Today, Plug Power stock is doing the opposite: Rising 4.4% as of 3:40 p.m. EDT on news that an analyst has cut its price target on Plug shares.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Specifically, TheFly.com reports today that analysts at investment bank Piper Sandler have reduced their price target for Plug stock from $48 to $42 a share.

TheFly quotes Piper warning that Plug faces a "challenge" from more established green energy sources such as wind, solar, and rechargeable electric vehicles powered by lithium batteries. The more popular those renewable energy sources become, the less perceived need there may be for yet another green energy source such as hydrogen fuel cells -- and the less valuable Plug Power stock will be.

Now what

That's the bad news. Now here's the good: If Plug and its friends do succeed in convincing industry that fuel cells are an essential component of good green energy policy, the company might achieve its target of producing 500 metric tons per day (TPD) of "green" hydrogen gas for fuel by 2025 -- and 1,000 TPD by 2028.

In Piper's estimation, that could be worth $1 billion in annual revenue -- twice today's levels -- for Plug by 2025, and $2 billion by 2028. And despite today's lowered price target, the analyst thinks that would be enough to justify keeping at least a "neutral" rating on Plug stock, just in case things work out.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.