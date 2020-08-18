Why Plug Power Stock Popped 5% Today

What happened

Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed 4.7% higher in Tuesday trading, and just like yesterday, this appears to be a case of "pin action" -- Plug Power stock benefiting from good news that actually relates more directly to an entirely different fuel cell company.

So what

Yesterday, it was a positive analyst note concerning Ballard Power and its ability to benefit from "green energy" stimulus programs that seemed to lift Plug stock. Today, it's a big insider buy at Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- former GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt laying out $1 million-plus for Bloom shares -- that seems to be getting investors optimistic about Plug stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

As my fellow Fool Travis Hoium observed, Immelt sits on the Bloom Energy board of directors, and so presumably has "insider information about the company's direction" -- and perhaps about trends in the fuel cell industry as well. The fact that Immelt just spent $1 million to buy shares of Bloom therefore might not necessarily be auspicious news for Plug -- but it also might.

And today, Plug investors seem to be betting that it is.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.