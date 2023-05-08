Why Plug Power Stock Plunged in April and Could Fall Further

What happened

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) plunged 23% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The hydrogen stock has been in free fall ever since it announced its fourth-quarter numbers in March. It didn't help that several analysts slashed their ratings and price targets on Plug Power shares last month ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings slated, for release on May 9.

So what

Plug Power's lofty outlook for 2022 kept investors on the hook -- the hydrogen fuel cell specialist expected its revenue to jump by almost 80% in the year.

Management dialed down expectations in early 2023, but Plug Power eventually fell short of even the revised guidance: In March, it reported only 40% revenue growth and a negative gross margin of 28% for 2022. High costs and hurdles during new launches and the construction of new plants were just some of the factors that management blamed for the poor margins.

With Plug Power's execution leaving a lot to be desired, analysts rushed in to cut their price targets on the stock. Here are some of the notable downgrades that Plug Power stock received in April, according to The Fly:

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco slashed the price target to $15 a share from $35 per share, citing execution issues, low margins, and cash burn.

analyst Andrew Percoco slashed the price target to $15 a share from $35 per share, citing execution issues, low margins, and cash burn. Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison cut the stock's price target to $12 per share from $17 per share ahead of earnings.

analyst Kashy Harrison cut the stock's price target to $12 per share from $17 per share ahead of earnings. UBS analyst Manav Gupta reduced Plug Power's price target to $24 from $26, stating that the company is a "show me" story and needs to prove that it can achieve its growth targets and boost margins.

analyst Manav Gupta reduced Plug Power's price target to $24 from $26, stating that the company is a "show me" story and needs to prove that it can achieve its growth targets and boost margins. Analysts at JPMorgan and KeyBanc also downgraded their ratings on Plug Power stock ahead of Q1 earnings, given the headwinds and the company's execution, among other factors.

Now what

Plug Power stock has now tumbled a whopping 42% in just the past three months, as of this writing. Sure, Plug Power's top line is still growing at a torrid pace, but investors expect better from a growth stock than delivering half the revenue growth it targeted.

Not surprisingly, the markets aren't taking a chance, remaining on the sidelines ahead of Plug Power's Q1 numbers. Will the company stick with its guidance of $1.4 billion in revenue and a gross margin of 10% in 2023 and even bigger goals through 2023? That's the biggest question investors will seek an answer for tomorrow. If Plug Power fails to deliver again or even hints at a possible guidance downgrade in the coming months, Plug Power stock could continue its free fall.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.