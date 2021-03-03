Why Plug Power Stock Just Dropped Again

What happened

Yesterday, I told you about how Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) turned a positive press release about a partnership promising to build a hydrogen fuel-cell airplane engine capable of flying over 600 miles without refueling into... a 7% decline in stock price.

Today, we'll look at a different aspect of the story -- and one that continues to contribute to forcing Plug stock lower, down 4.6% as of 12:30 p.m. EST. Today we'll talk about the downgrade.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

As you'll recall, Plug's sell-off yesterday began when the company announced that its 10-K annual report to the SEC isn't quite ready for prime time just yet, and the company is going to need a bit more time to get it finalized. Even before that news broke, however, one Wall Street analyst was already having second thoughts about Plug.

In an early morning downgrade yesterday, British banker Barclays announced it had cut its rating on Plug stock from equal weight (i.e., neutral) to underweight (i.e., sell).

Why? On the one hand, Barclays still likes Plug's business model -- a lot. Plug remains "the elder statesman of the budding hydrogen economy," declared Barclays in a note covered by StreetInsider.com. The company's "vision" has been "clairvoyant" as Plug married green hydrogen production to its existing business of building fuel cells that run on hydrogen gas. Barclays also praised Plug's establishment of multiple international joint ventures to share the costs of exploiting these opportunities.

Now what

All that being said, a "fundamental disconnect" has developed between the true worth of Plug's business (which the analyst estimates at $29 a share) and the share price that investors are currently paying -- more than $46 a share. Until that disparity is erased, the analyst wants to "rein in" its exposure to Plug stock.

Simply put, the stock market has "overpriced [Plug's] ambitions." Plug stock, currently valued in excess of $27.5 billion -- or nearly 90 times sales (Plug still has no earnings by the way, and never has earned anything) -- cannot be justified even if literally everything goes right for the company over the next five or so years. And I cannot disagree.

At today's share price, Plug stock costs 95 times the profits that it might (according to analysts) or might not earn five years from now. That's an insane valuation, and Barclays is right to warn investors not to buy Plug.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.