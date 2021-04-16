Why Plug Power Stock Just Bounced Back

What happened

I guess you could call it "pin action." This morning, as you may have heard, investment bank JPMorgan announced it was upgrading shares of fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) to "overweight."

Bloom stock responded rapidly to the upgrade (it's now up 6.3%), but rival Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is responding positively as well, rising 5.2% through 3 p.m. EDT.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

And that kind of makes sense. After all, JP explained its upgrade of Bloom stock by referring to the shares' 21% decline in share price over the past month. Over that same time period, though, Plug stock declined nearly twice as much, falling 39%!

Granted, there are good reasons for Plug to be down right now: a big earnings miss that resulted in the company reporting negative revenues for the past year, for example; and a big earnings restatement. But even so, JP Morgan predicted that there are positive "catalysts" on the horizon which could help lift fuel cell stocks in the near future -- namely, "commercial introduction of hydrogen-based electrolyzers and fuel cell systems," reports TheFly.com.

Now what

With Plug stock down 39% over the past month, and nearly 60% off its highs as recently as January, investors appear to be betting that Plug stock is due for a rebound sooner rather than later -- and they may be right -- but they could also be wrong.

It's worth pointing out that with a market capitalization of more than $16 billion, and a valuation 11 times book value, Plug Power is hardly a cheap stock. And with a 12-month track record of producing negative revenues and a 24-year history of never earning a profit, success for this stock is still far from a sure thing.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.