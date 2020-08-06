Why Plug Power Stock Is Soaring 17% Today

What happened

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is looking pretty electric this morning, rising 17.5% through 11:20 a.m. EDT trading in the wake of an early-morning earnings report that showed the fuel cell maker beating earnings estimates with a stick.

Expected to lose $0.10 per share on sales of no more than $59.5 million in Q2 2020, Plug just reported that it lost only $0.03 per share -- and did $68.1 million in business.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Granted, a loss is still a loss. But Plug's per-share loss in Q2 2020 was barely a third of its $0.08-per-share loss in Q2 2019.

Granted, too, part of the reason Plug's per-share loss was lower, was because it was divided up among many more shares outstanding. Plug diluted its shareholders heavily over the past year, with its shares outstanding count jumping 37%. But even undivided, the total of $8.7 million Plug lost this past quarter was less than half the company's $18.1 million quarterly loss of last year.

Now what

On top of all that, Plug issued new near-term guidance for $110 million to $115 million in "gross billings" in Q3 2020 (up about 55% over Q2 levels), and reaffirmed its very-long-range objective of growing to $1.2 billion in annual revenue, and $200 million in operating profit, by 2024.

2024 may be a long way off, but Plug says it's "on track" to deliver those numbers.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.