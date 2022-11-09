Why Plug Power Shares Dropped Today

What happened

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares spiked over 10% this morning after the hydrogen and fuel cell system company reported third-quarter earnings last night. That brief pop didn't hold, though, as investors absorbed details from the report. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was down 1.2% on the day.

So what

The stock's reversal followed a slew of price target cuts on Plug Power shares by analysts. Oppenheimer slashed its target price by more than half from $63 to $31 per share. New price estimates from Cowen, Susquehanna, and BTIG ranged from $25 to $30 per share, according to The Fly.

Those cuts came after plug reported third-quarter sales of $188.6 million. Though that represented a 31% jump year over year, it was far from Wall Street expectations of $238.1 million. The company recently warned that supply chain issues would cause a shortfall in near-term sales.

Now what

The fact that costs surged faster than the increase in year-over-year revenue likely helped fuel the bearish outlook on the stock today. Operating losses jumped 62% for the quarter compared to the prior-year period.

Management said the supply chain issues have caused "some larger projects [to] potentially [be] completed in 2023 instead of 2022 due to timing and broader supply chain issues." So it does expect to realize the projected revenue at some point. The company also stressed that it was making good progress on its green hydrogen generation projects.

Even with the price target reduction, with Plug's recent share price below $15, analysts believe there is growth ahead. Investors should remember the hydrogen fuel market is still in its infancy, and any investment should be allocated accordingly.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.