Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Renewable Energy Group Stocks All Dropped After Election Day

What happened

As Election Day 2020 approached and polls showed an almost certain victory for the green energy-friendly Biden-Harris ticket, investor enthusiasm for renewable energy stocks surged. Now, the election has passed -- and as of early Wednesday, at least, we have no clear winner.

Green energy stocks are down in consequence. In particular, as of 11:35 a.m. EST, shares of fuel cell companies Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are off 4% and 6.8%, respectively, while the biofuels-focused Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) is down 4.1%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Does that make sense? After all, while it's too soon to say for sure that America will see a President Biden sworn in in January, inaugurating a potential $1.7 billion green energy infrastructure plan, at last report, the Biden-Harris ticket was still leading in the vote counting with 238 electoral college votes to the Trump-Pence ticket's 213.

For that matter, it's not as if it would be the end of the world for these stocks if President Trump beats the odds and wins a second term. Over the past 52 weeks of the Trump presidency, shares of Renewable Energy Group have more than tripled, Bloom Energy stock nearly quadrupled, and Plug Power shares have almost quintupled!

Now what

In the final analysis, I'm convinced it won't make much difference to investors who ends up occupying the Oval Office over the next four years. Ultimately, the stocks of profitable companies will prosper, while unprofitable companies will see their stocks sink.

Investors in Plug, Bloom, and Renewable Energy Group just have to hope their companies will land in the former group, and not the latter.

10 stocks we like better than Renewable Energy Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Renewable Energy Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.