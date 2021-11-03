Why Playtika Holding Corp. Stock Dove 25% Today

What happened

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) plunged on Wednesday, down by 25% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. The sharp move lower came after the mobile gaming platform specialist reduced its short-term growth and earnings outlook in its third-quarter earnings report.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Sales for the three-month period that ended in late September rose 4% to mark a slight acceleration compared to the prior quarter's 1% uptick. The platform notched a few important operating wins, too, with several of its casual and casino gaming products expanding their player bases.

Playtika also improved on its monetization trends: Conversion rates inched up to 2.8% from 2.6%. Management was especially happy with the company's latest acquisitions and new gaming releases.

"The third quarter presented opportunities for us to make product investments," CEO Robert Antokol said in a press release, "and set the stage for growth in 2022 and beyond."

Now what

Yet Wall Street was more focused on the company's 2021 outlook, which edged down. Antokol and his team now see revenue landing at about $2.57 billion rather than the $2.6 billion they had predicted back in early August. Adjusted earnings will be slightly lower than their previous forecast of $1 billion.

Those are modest downgrades, to be sure. But investors are choosing to take more of a wait-and-see approach to Platika's business as the growth potential becomes clearer over the next few quarters following management's 2021 acquisitions and investments in the content portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Playtika Holding Corp.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Playtika Holding Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.