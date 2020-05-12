Why Playa Hotels & Resorts' Shares Popped 29% on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of destination resort owner Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) jumped as much as 29% in trading briefly on Tuesday after ;the company reported first-quarter 2020 results. Shares settled significantly as the day wore on and closed up 9.1% for the day.

So what

Total net revenue fell 9.4% in the quarter to $171.2 million, and net loss was $22.6 million, or $0.17 per share. Analysts were expecting $196.4 million and earnings of $0.14 per share, but that should be taken with a grain of salt given the uncertainty around COVID-19 and a dramatic reduction in travel.

Image source: Getty Images.

To shore up its balance sheet, Playa's management has announced the sale of two resorts for $60 million and an additional $40 million of borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility. That's aimed to get the company through the crisis and what could be a long, slow rebound.

Now what

The travel business could be in dire straits for years, especially for destination locations like those Playa Hotels & Resorts owns. The company's has made progress shoring up its balance sheet and investors are pleased with the results today, but this isn't the end of the story. Watch demand over the next few quarters for signs of recovery, because there may not be as much demand in the coming months as investors currently hope for.

10 stocks we like better than Playa Hotels & Resorts

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Playa Hotels & Resorts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.