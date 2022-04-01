Markets
PL

Why Planet Labs Stock Is Going to the Moon Friday

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of recent space SPAC IPO Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) rocketed as much as 14% in Friday morning trading before turning around and heading (partway) back to Earth.

As of 1:30 p.m. ET, shares of the Earth imaging satellite company are still up a solid 8.4% after it reported fiscal Q4 2022 earnings last night.

Green arrow going upwards with hundred dollar bill in background.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Planet Labs reported $37.1 million in revenue for its final quarter of fiscal 2022 (not a typo -- their fiscal calendar runs a year ahead of everybody else's), which was up 23% year over year. The company collected $131.2 million in revenue for the full year -- up 16%.

For what it's worth, that's a bit more than the company had predicted it would generate in revenue for this year, when I spoke with management just prior to its IPO last year. Gross profit margins earned on those revenues climbed to 37% for both the quarter and the year -- up 14 full percentage points from last year's 23% gross margin.

The company also noted that it grew its customer count by about 25%, to 770 customers currently.

The company did not, however, earn a profit. Planet Labs lost $0.26 per share for the quarter, and $1.72 per share for the year.

Now what

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023 (everybody else's calendar year 2022), Planet is forecasting that it will grow sequential revenues slightly to somewhere between $38 million and $41 million. Gross margins will also keep climbing into the "38% to 45%" range. For the full year, Planet forecasts sales ranging from $170 million to $190 million, with gross profit margins ranging from 43% to 50%.

Investors are reacting positively to the news, but I have to point out -- when last I spoke with Planet, management was forecasting $191 million in revenue for fiscal 2023. Despite the positive stock price action today, I view this latest update as pretty disappointing, and indicative of a likely "sales miss" this year.

But fingers crossed that Planet Labs is just being conservative.

10 stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Planet Labs PBC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Rich Smith owns Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular