Why Planet Labs Stock Bounced Back Monday

Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) stock tumbled 11% through the closing bell Friday after "missing" on its fiscal Q4 2025 earnings report and guiding investors to expect further misses throughout fiscal 2026 (which, by the company's calendar, is this year).

Shares of the tiny space company, which operates the world's biggest constellation of Earth observation satellites, bounced back Monday morning, however. Gaining 10% through 10:25 a.m. ET, Planet stock has recovered almost all of Friday's losses after announcing a big deal with the European Space Agency.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Planet Labs is big in Greece

Planet describes the ESA contract as signed between the space agency itself "on behalf of the Hellenic Ministry of Digital Governance" and aiming "to support the Greek National SmallSat Programme" by complementing Greece's own satellite systems. The nation's Hellenic Space Center will coordinate distribution of satellite data from Planet within Greece, "optimizing tasking capabilities, and ensuring seamless integration across the downstream projects of the national satellite program."

In essence, therefore, it appears that Planet has signed an agreement directly with the Greek government to provide data that the government can use. The program will be funded by the European Union Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) Greece 2.0, which provides funding to Greece in the form of both loans and grants.

Is Planet Labs stock a buy?

Today's contract demonstrates continued demand for Planet's services around the world, albeit it doesn't yet give investors confidence that these services will turn profitable anytime soon. Planet did not disclose the size of its contract with the ESA on Greece's behalf, nor state whether it would be profitable.

Losses at the company continue to shrink, and cash burn rates are slowing as well. Still, absent a dramatic increase in revenue that permits the company to scale up faster and improve its profit margins further, analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence forecast the company will not turn profitable before 2029 at the earliest. This means it's hard recommending Planet Labs stock as a "buy" with profits today looking still so far away.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $305,226 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $41,382 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $517,876!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.