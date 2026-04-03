Why Planet Labs, Iridium Communications, Intuitive Machines, and Other Space Stocks Skyrocketed This Week

Key Points

SpaceX could be the blockbuster IPO of 2026.

Amazon may be looking to acquire a satellite network.

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Shares of multiple space-focused companies surged this past week, driven by acquisition rumors and anticipation of a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO).

Here's how some of the top space stocks performed, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

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Buyout rumors are swirling

Several space stocks jumped on Thursday on reports that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was in talks to buy Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT).

Amazon is reportedly looking to accelerate its plans to offer satellite-based internet services. Acquiring Globalstar's satellite constellation and mobile communications network -- or one of its competitors -- could help it do so.

A mega IPO could be on the horizon

The space industry also received a boost from reports that SpaceX had quietly filed for an IPO. The Elon Musk-led aerospace manufacturer and space transportation leader could be seeking a staggering $1.75 trillion market valuation, according to Bloomberg.

SpaceX's IPO, which would no doubt bring further attention to the massive growth potential of the space market, could take place as early as June.

These space stocks could benefit

Planet Labs supplies satellite imagery and other geospatial solutions to a growing list of customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Iridium provides mobile satellite communications services to businesses and government agencies. It specializes in delivering positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services to pilots, sailors, and first responders.

Intuitive Machines is a leader in space exploration and infrastructure development. It recently received a $180 million contract from NASA to deliver payloads to the Moon's surface. Intuitive Machines' technology is also supporting the Artemis II mission currently underway.

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Joe Tenebruso has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Intuitive Machines, and Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.