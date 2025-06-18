Why Plains All American Pipeline Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) stock was the pipeline to increased gains for investors on Wednesday. They traded the shares up by nearly 4% on news of an important divestment, and that rate easily beat the essentially flat-lining S&P 500 index.

Selling the Canadian NGL business

After market close on Tuesday, Plains and its majority owner, Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ: PAGP), disclosed that they had finalized agreements to sell "substantially all" of their natural gas liquids (NGL) business.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The acquirer is a Canadian peer company, Keyera, and the deal is to be effected in cash. The price is roughly 5.15 billion Canadian dollars ($3.79 billion). The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the applicable regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Plains added that, accounting for a potential one-time "special distribution" estimated at $0.35 per unit to both Plains common unit holders and Plains GP shareholders, it will reap total proceeds of around $3 billion from the divestment. The special distribution payment is subject to approval by Plains's board of directors.

Following the sale, Keyera will own Plains' Canadian NGL assets, but Plains will retain those in its native U.S. The latter company's crude oil assets in Canada are not part of the deal.

A win-win, says the seller

In its press release on the deal, Plains quoted CEO Willie Chiang as saying that it's "a win-win transaction for both Plains and Keyera. Plains is exiting the Canadian NGL business at an attractive valuation while Keyera is receiving highly complementary and critical infrastructure in a strategic market."

Judging by their collective reaction, Plains investors agree with this assessment. It will provide the company with gobs of capital while slimming its operational structure and allowing it to concentrate more on the crude oil segment.

Should you invest $1,000 in Plains All American Pipeline right now?

Before you buy stock in Plains All American Pipeline, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Plains All American Pipeline wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $658,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $883,386!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 992% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Keyera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.