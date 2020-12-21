Why Pivotal Investment Stock Jumped 25% Today

What happened

Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Pivotal Investment II (NYSE: PIC) jumped more than 25% at the open Monday morning. Today is the day shareholders are expected to approve the company's merger with vehicle electrification company XL Fleet.

The newly combined company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol XL. This isn't news, but one famous stock picker said the shares "could be a steal."

So what

CNBC's Jim Cramer highlighted the merger on his Mad Money show Friday night, and told viewers he thought the stock was a buy at its Friday closing price of $15.32.

Chevy truck retrofitted with XL Fleet hybrid powertrain. Image source: XL Fleet.

XL Fleet is a vehicle electrification company that currently focuses on converting commercial and municipal vehicle fleets from internal combustion engines to plug-in hybrid drive systems. XL Fleet also has plans to expand to fully electric systems and just announced a new XL Grid division for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Now what

Cramer said his bullishness on XL Fleet stems from what differentiates it from many other EV companies that have been going public through SPACs. "Unlike most of the electric SPAC plays, its products are already on the road," Cramer noted on his show.

XL Fleet estimates 2020 revenue of $21 million. It believes it will more than triple that to $75 million in 2021 based on demand and its sales pipeline. Cramer added that the company's "near-term forecasts are much more substantial than what you see from most of these SPAC names."

10 stocks we like better than Pivotal Investment Corporation II

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pivotal Investment Corporation II wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Howard Smith owns shares of Pivotal Investment II. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.