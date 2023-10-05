Why Pitney Bowes Stock Soared 24% This Week

What happened

Shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) are up 23.5% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the market cheered the appointment of a new interim CEO.

So what

To be sure, the postage-meter and mailing-equipment specialist has steadily climbed this week since announcing a "leadership transition" on Monday. That transition started with the immediate resignation of Marc Lautenbach from his position as CEO and from the company's board of directors. Mr. Lautenbach had been under pressure amid a proxy fight brought by large investor Hestia Capital Management, which holds a more than 9% stake in the company. Hestia, for its part, had repeatedly called for Lautenbach's ouster, arguing he was largely responsible for Pitney Bowes' recent struggles and lagging share price.

Lautenbach stated:

It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this iconic company for over a decade. As proud as I am of what has been accomplished, I am particularly proud of our team, who has always been guided by our 'true north' – our value of doing the right thing the right way. I am confident that this value will continue to guide our Company's journey going forward.

Now what

This shouldn't be entirely surprising considering Pitney Bowes shareholders effectively agreed with Hestia back in May 2023, voting to approve four board candidates Hestia had proposed.

Lautenbach has been replaced by Jason Dies, also a current board member and most recently Pitney Bowes' executive VP and group president. Mr. Dies will serve as CEO on an interim basis while the company conducts a search for a new permanent CEO.

Whether this leadership transition actually results in a tangible improvement to Pitney Bowes' operating performance remains to be seen. But for now, it's obvious investors are celebrating the move.

10 stocks we like better than Pitney Bowes

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pitney Bowes wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.