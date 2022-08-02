Why Pinterest Stock Soared After Reporting Earnings

In this video, I will go over Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) Q2 earnings report and talk about all the current and future product developments the company is working on.

The company reported Q2 revenue of $666 million, up 9% year over year (YOY). Global monthly active users (MAUs) decreased 5% YOY to 433 million.

U.S. and Canada revenue grew 7% to $542 million, Europe revenue grew 10% to $102 million, and revenue from the rest of the world grew 71% to $22 million.

The company expects that Q2 revenue will grow around mid-single-digits YOY.

U.S. and Canada MAUs decreased 8% to 92 million, Europe MAUs decreased 4% to 117 million, and MAUs from the rest of the world decreased 3% to 223 million.

Shopping ads revenue grew at double the rate of overall revenue year over year.

10% of watch time on Pinterest is spent watching video content.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of August 1, 2022. The video was published on August 2, 2022.

