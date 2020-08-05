Why Pinterest Stock Soared 55% in July

What happened

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock skyrocketed 54.7% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For context, the S&P 500 returned 5.6% last month.

In 2020, shares of the image-sharing platform operator, which went public in April 2019, are up a whopping 86.7% through Aug. 4. The broader market has returned 3.5% over this period.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

We can attribute Pinterest stock's powerful performance last month to its July 30 release of second-quarter results that delighted investors. Shares soared 36% the following day.

In Q2, revenue rose 4% year over year to $272.5 million. Growth was driven by a 39% year over year surge in the number of monthly active users (MAUs) to 416 million, which was largely offset by a 21% drop in average revenue per user (ARPU) to $0.70. The COVID-19 pandemic provided a tailwind to user growth because people are spending more time at home. However, it provided a headwind to advertising revenue because the crisis has had a significant negative financial impact on many businesses.

Reported loss per share narrowed 94% year over year to $0.17. Adjusted for one-time items, loss per share widened 17% to $0.07. That result was significantly better than the Wall Street consensus estimate of an adjusted loss per share of $0.13.

Data source: YCharts.

Now what

Pinterest didn't provide full-year 2020 guidance because of the continued uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the company did share that revenue growth for the month of July, through the 29th, was approximately 50% year over year. Taking what appears to be a conservative approach, management guided for third-quarter revenue growth in the mid-30% range year over year.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pinterest wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.