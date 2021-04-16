Markets
PINS

Why Pinterest Stock Fell Sharply Today

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) took a hit on Friday. The visual search and media platform provider's shares fell as much as 10.8%. As of 1:33 p.m. EDT, the stock was down 8.2%.

The growth stock's decline comes as a Seeking Alpha article noted that Cleveland Research's data indicates that "some omni-channel retailers are seeing Pinterest spending decelerating."

A chart showing a stock price falling sharply

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

"Cleveland Research says Q1 looks like it ended softer than mid-quarter expectations would indicate, and some agencies/partners noting a deceleration from Q4 levels," wrote Seeking Alpha author Jason Aycock.

While it's always possible that Cleveland Research is onto something, investors should note that analysts are already modeling for a revenue growth deceleration during the period. On average, analysts are expecting Pinterest's revenue to rise 73.8%, down from 76% growth in the prior quarter.

Now what

Management indicated during its fourth-quarter update that it expected first-quarter revenue to grow at a rate in the low-70% range. At the time of this guidance, the company had more than a month of visibility into Q1, as the report was released on Feb. 4.

Pinterest reports its first-quarter results after market close on April 27.

Find out why Pinterest is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Pinterest is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PINS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular