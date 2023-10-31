Why Pinterest Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) shares surged 38.8% to $0.1250 in pre-market trading. LumiraDX shares fell 25% on Monday after the company announced the receipt of the Nasdaq delisting determination. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) shares gained 30.1% to $0.4682 in pre-market trading after the company announced it is withdrawing the underwritten public offering of its common stock. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) shares climbed 17% to $0.84 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 16.5% to $29.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) rose 14.9% to $31.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter earnings. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) shares rose 13.8% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday. Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ELIQ) shares rose 13% to $0.8499 in pre-market trading after falling more than 8% on Monday. Meta Data Limited (NYSE: AIU) shares jumped 12% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) rose 11.4% to $0.5180 in pre-market trading. On Oct. 24, 2023, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Georgetown University. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) gained 10.5% to $5.05 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Losers Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares fell 45.4% to $58.82 in pre-market trading as the company reported topline results from EMBARK, a global pivotal study of ELEVIDYS gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) dipped 26.8% to $6.72 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales. Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) shares fell 20.9% to $0.0935 in pre-market trading. Tempo Automation recently announced commencement of Nasdaq delisting proceedings. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares fell 17.5% to $55.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued weak sales forecast for the fourth quarter. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares fell 16.8% to $17.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter EPS results and issued Q4 revenue guidance below estimates. Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares fell 9.2% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced launch of a proposed public offering. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) shares fell 8.6% to $0.7123 in pre-market trading after surging around 38% on Monday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) fell 8.3% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after jumping around 54% on Monday. Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) fell 8% to $0.7454 in pre-market. Orgenesis announced withdrawal of its earlier announced proposed underwritten public offering due to market conditions. V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) shares fell 7.9% to $15.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat second-quarter earnings and withdrew its full-year guidance.

