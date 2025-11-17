Why Pinterest (PINS) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you looked into how Pinterest (PINS) performed internationally during the quarter ending September 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this digital pinboard and shopping tool company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While analyzing PINS' performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $1.05 billion, marking an improvement of 16.8% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of PINS' revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding PINS' International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Rest of World contributed $70 million in revenue, making up 6.7% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million, this meant a surprise of +7.73%. Looking back, Rest of World contributed $63 million, or 6.3%, in the previous quarter, and $42 million, or 4.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $193 million came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 18.4%. This represented a surprise of +4.6% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $184.51 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $191 million, or 19.1%, and $137 million, or 15.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect Pinterest to report a total revenue of $1.33 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 15% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Rest of World and Europe are predicted to be 7%, and 19.6%, corresponding to amounts of $92.34 million, and $260.16 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $4.23 billion, which signifies a rise of 16.1% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Rest of World at 6.4% ($269.11 million), and Europe at 18.7% ($791.24 million).

Wrapping Up

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Pinterest. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Pinterest holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might underperform the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Pinterest's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has declined by 17.8% over the past month compared to the 1.5% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Pinterest,has increased 1.6% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 25.3% relative to the S&P 500's 4.5% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 8.4% increase.

