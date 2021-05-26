Why Pinterest Is My Favorite Social Media Stock

When it comes to social media stocks, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is an interesting one. It isn't the biggest, nor is it the furthest along in terms of monetization, but it has some very interesting opportunities to grow in the years ahead. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on May 14, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall discusses why Pinterest is his favorite social media stock in the market.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pinterest wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Jason Hall: Yeah, so Pinterest has kind of become my favorite social media platform, particularly as an investor, for a couple of reasons. One you look at the slowdown of growth in its user acquisition, the company grew users at about 30% last year, the majority of that is international growth. U.S. growth has slowed. It's going to slow even further into 2021, but I think that's part of the healthy phase of growth of where the business is. The biggest thing that's so exciting to me about it, is I think that this is the best of the social media platforms when it comes to monetization. It's already pointed at people that are engaging with it on a transactional basis. If you're looking to make some cool cupcakes for your kids' birthday party, you're looking to build a bed for your kid, you're looking for recipes, you're looking for some way to make a cool gift for your spouse, there's all of these things, and when you are looking to do those things, you need to buy the stuff to do it. It's really built in right there for the platform to be able to do that. You look at its ARPU, average revenue per user, it has about 500 million global users. A lot of those are outside of the U.S. Its international average revenue per user is like $0.26. You compare that to Facebook. Facebook, I think their average ARPU is approaching or somewhere around $10, it's substantially higher. Pinterest's U.S. average revenue per user is still below $4. There is massive room to grow its monetization from where it is. This is not a platform that requires a ton of growth in its users to establish itself as a real high-return platform. I think they're going to continue to grow those metrics and it's going to work out great for investors over the long term.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall owns shares of Pinterest. Matthew Frankel, CFP owns shares of Pinterest. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.