Why Pinduoduo Stock Was Falling Today

What happened

Shares of PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD), the parent of Chinese social commerce company Pinduoduo and new U.S. marketplace Temu, were falling today as rival JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is preparing for a new $1.5 billion subsidy campaign aimed at competing with Pinduoduo on low-margin merchandise.

Chinese e-commerce stocks fell broadly on signs that competition was heating up, and Pinduoduo stock was down 9.6% as of 12:05 p.m. ET.

So what

According to the South China Morning Post, JD.com is launching a new subsidy campaign in early March to stem Pinduoduo's market share gains, as its Groupon-like social shopping model has made it a major player in Chinese e-commerce, alongside JD and Alibaba. The subsidies are expected to cover both JD's first-party direct retail platform and its third-party platform.

The decision for JD comes after founder Richard Liu returned to the CEO role in December and said the company needs to recapture its low-price reputation as it has lost market share to Pinduoduo in the discount segment.

Pinduoduo has used similar subsidies in the past, which strengthened its position with more budget-conscious customers in China's lower-income small towns, where it's built a more extensive delivery network than JD.

Now what

JD's new strategy indicates it's willing to fight a price war with Pinduoduo to gain market share, which is likely to impact both companies' bottom lines. Pinduoduo only recently turned profitable after years of reporting losses as it spent aggressively on marketing.

The company's most recent report shows the business has evolved nicely with $1.5 billion in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income on $4.9 billion in revenue, but JD's move could put those margins in jeopardy.

We'll learn more next month, when JD's new program goes into effect.

10 stocks we like better than Pdd

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pdd wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has positions in JD.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.