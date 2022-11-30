Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Surging

Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo PDD has surged more than 20% over the past few trading sessions after beating Q3 estimates on both the top and bottom lines. It marked the seventh consecutive earnings beat for Pinduoduo, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and the third sales beat over the past four quarters. Given mixed third-quarter retail results, is PDD a buy?

The Chinese internet retailer posted a profit of $1.21/share, which represented a 65.8% surprise versus the $0.73 estimate. Revenues of $4.99 billion in the third quarter also beat estimates.

Chinese stocks have been volatile due to a civil uproar in relation to the country’s stringent COVID policies. Yet analysts are bullish on fourth-quarter estimates, with PDD expected to deliver Q4 YoY EPS growth of 9.78% on 32.76% higher revenues relative to the same quarter last year.

Many Chinese stocks, including PDD, appear to have bottomed earlier in the year, well before the major U.S. indices. PDD has one of the better-looking charts amongst Chinese equities. The stock appears primed to continue its recent move higher.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.