Why Pinduoduo Is Down More Than 9% Today

Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are lower by 9.1% as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday, caught up in a sweeping sell-off of U.S.-listed Chinese companies following reports that Beijing could apply more regulatory pressure on all such names going forward.

Blame DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), mostly. The ride-hailing company has clearly been in Beijing's crosshairs since July when China's Ministry of Public Security and other agencies raided the company's offices. Government officials claim DiDi failed to properly secure its customers' digital data. The raid, however, was just part of a deeper and wider crackdown on many of China's technology companies. As part of this same effort, Beijing suggested last month that DiDi delist its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange and instead offer its stock to shareholders via Hong Kong's stock exchange.

Late Thursday, DiDi announced it would be doing just that.

The development doesn't directly implicate China's online shopping platform Pinduoduo. Indirectly though, DiDi Global's decision is being viewed as the likely future for Pinduoduo, and for that matter, most other Chinese-based companies with stocks listed in the United States.

That's not a foregone conclusion for Pinduoduo, to be clear. DiDi went ahead with its public offering without Beijing's blessing -- or knowledge -- in June, positioning itself for a heavy-handed response. It would have been surprising if the ride-hailing service didn't eventually acquiesce, sending a message to China's other technology outfits as a result.

Still, DiDi Global's move is just part of a bigger theme that's been evident for months. Given the above-average odds that Pinduoduo will face comparable pressure going forward even if it isn't explicitly steered toward a delisting of its stock in the U.S., and in light of the sheer uncertainty of the matter, today's dip isn't a buying opportunity. It's a warning.

