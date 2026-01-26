Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $42.49, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

The poultry producer's shares have seen an increase of 5.55% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 11, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.78, signifying a 42.22% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.32 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of -1.85% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.37% lower. Pilgrim's Pride presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pilgrim's Pride has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.71, so one might conclude that Pilgrim's Pride is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.