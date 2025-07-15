Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) closed at $44.01, marking a -2.33% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the poultry producer had lost 1.96% lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.63, reflecting a 2.4% decrease from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.39 per share and a revenue of $0 million, demonstrating changes of -0.55% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pilgrim's Pride. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pilgrim's Pride presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.24.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

