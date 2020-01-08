Why Pier 1 Imports Stock Was Tumbling Today

What happened

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR) were sliding on fears that the struggling home-goods retailer could go bankrupt after the company said it would close about half of its stores earlier in the week. Shares were down 17.5% today as of 12:44 p.m. EST, which follows a 17% drop on Monday and another 9% slide yesterday.

So what

On Monday, the company said that it would close 450 stores and reported comparable sales down 11.4% in the third quarter, which ended on November 30, as well as a loss of $14.15 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Since then, fears have mounted that the company will be forced to declare bankruptcy, as the stock has been in free fall for a while and was forced to do a reverse split earlier this year to stay in compliance with NYSE standards. It also plans to lay off staff at its corporate headquarters.

According to Bloomberg, the company has held talks with lenders for Chapter 11 bankruptcy financing that would allow the company to restructure and retain a smaller retail footprint. The company also added two new directors to its board with restructuring experience this week and brought in CEO Robert Riesbeck in November, who also has experience managing companies through bankruptcy.

Now what

Pier 1 stock has lost 98% over the last three years as the once-viable home-goods chain appears to have become the latest victim of the retail apocalypse. As of Nov. 30, the company had just $11.1 million in cash and cash equivalents but $158.5 million available for borrowing under its revolving credit facility. Nonetheless, its term loan due in 2021 is trading at just $0.27 on the dollar, indicating the market believes a default is probable.

At this point, it appears to be too late for Pier 1 to make the structural changes it needs without a bankruptcy filing, as it has $258.2 million in long-term debt. Expect the stock to continue to slump toward bankruptcy.

10 stocks we like better than Pier 1 Imports

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pier 1 Imports wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.