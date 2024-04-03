Why Photronics (PLAB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Photronics (PLAB) closed at $28.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.23%.

The electronics imaging company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.83% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Photronics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 1.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Photronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Photronics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.5, which means Photronics is trading at a premium to the group.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.