Why Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 6.33% so far this year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.33 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.44%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield of 4.25% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.36%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.30 is up 3.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.79%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company's current payout ratio is 51%, meaning it paid out 51% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PECO is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $2.74 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 5.38%.

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PECO is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

