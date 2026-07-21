Why Phillips 66 (PSX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $212.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.89% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.29%.

Shares of the oil refiner witnessed a gain of 23.98% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 4.15%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Phillips 66 will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 5, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $7.68, showcasing a 222.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $36.17 billion, reflecting a 7.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $19.84 per share and a revenue of $146.24 billion, signifying shifts of +208.07% and +7.09%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.69% higher within the past month. At present, Phillips 66 boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Phillips 66 is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.53. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 9.61.

Meanwhile, PSX's PEG ratio is currently 0.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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