Why Phibro (PAHC) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you evaluated the performance of Phibro Animal Health's (PAHC) international operations during the quarter that concluded in December 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Our review of PAHC's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $373.9 million, marking an improvement of 20.9% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of PAHC's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding PAHC's International Revenue Trends

Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 12% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $44.78 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +21.4%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $36.89 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $44.94 million (12.4%) and $32.59 million (10.5%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $87.6 million came from Latin America and Canada during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 23.4%. This represented a surprise of -9.19% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $96.47 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $87.23 million, or 24%, and $72.67 million, or 23.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $19.77 million in revenue, making up 5.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $20.93 million, this meant a surprise of -5.55%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $29.38 million, or 8.1%, in the previous quarter, and $19.56 million, or 6.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Phibro will post revenues of $363.17 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Canada and Asia Pacific to this revenue are 11.4%, 20.2%, and 7.6%, translating into $41.43 million, $73.49 million, and $27.49 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $1.47 billion, which is an improvement of 13.5% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa will contribute 11.7% ($171.89 million), Latin America and Canada 26.4% ($388.18 million) and Asia Pacific 7% ($103.47 million) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Phibro. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Phibro, bearing a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is expected to outperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Assessing Phibro Animal Health's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 34.6%, against a downturn of 0.2% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts Phibro among its entities, has appreciated by 2.9%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 17.7% versus the S&P 500's 3.4% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 9.6% over the same period.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.